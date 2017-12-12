App
Dec 12, 2017 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURINR is expected to appreciate in the coming session.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD appreciated by 0.03 percent during the day on account of weak dollar.  Strength in Euro was seen against rupee as well as it strengthened against the rupee by almost 0.17 percent during the day. Euro strengthened as political uncertainties in Germany was seen easing as Chancellor Angela Merkel urged on Monday to form a stable coalition government. ECB’s meeting would be closely watched on 14 th Dec’ 17. EURINR is expected to appreciate in the coming session.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to appreciate in the coming session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

