On January 23, 2018 Essel Holdings sold 1,38,65,000 shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises at Rs 595.13 on the BSE.

On Tuesday, Zee Entertainment Enterprises ended at Rs 593.80, down Rs 15.35, or 2.52 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 619.35 and 52-week low Rs 467.40 on 17 January, 2018 and 23 January, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 4.13 percent below its 52-week high and 27.04 percent above its 52-week low.