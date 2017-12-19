App
Dec 18, 2017 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Eros International gains 4% on co-production deal with Drishyam for 4 films

The company has announced a four-film co-production deal with leading production house, Drishyam Films.

Eros International Media shares gained nearly 4 percent intraday Monday on signing a co-production deal with Drishyam Films.

The first of the four projects, titled Kaamyaab starring Sanjay Mishra along with Deepak Dobriyal and directed National-Award winning filmmaker Hardik Mehta has already gone on floor and commenced shooting on November 25.

Drishyam has over the years made a mark by producing contend driven films that have received worldwide acclaim including Masaan, Rukh, Kadvi Hawa and India's entry to the Oscars in foreign film category this year, Newton.

"With this new co-production slate, we are hoping to present some very compelling stories to out audiences worldwide," Jyoti Deshpande, Group CEO, Eros said.

At 13:15 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 203.00, up Rs 5.85, or 2.97 percent on the BSE.

