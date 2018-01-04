App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 04, 2018 02:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Equirus initiates coverage on FIEM Industries with long call; target at Rs 1,336

The firm expects it to be a key beneficiary to shift to LED usage in two-wheelers. Further, it said that these lamp usage will drive strong value growth.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Broking firm Equirus has initiated coverage on FIEM Industries with a long rating and a target price of Rs 1,336.

The firm expects it to be a key beneficiary to shift to LED usage in two-wheelers. Further, it said that these lamp usage will drive strong value growth. Meanwhile, it expects lower competition to aid RoIC.

Equirus also highlighted that the company has a strong track record of adding new product.

Going forward, it expects revenue/EBITDA/net profit to grow at a CAGR of 18%/21%/33% over FY18-20.

The stock gained over 1 percent intraday. At 13:54 hrs FIEM Industries was quoting at Rs 1,033.75, up Rs 4.70, or 0.46 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,043.30 and an intraday low of Rs 1,025.00.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.