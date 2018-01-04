Equirus initiates coverage on FIEM Industries with long call; target at Rs 1,336

Broking firm Equirus has initiated coverage on FIEM Industries with a long rating and a target price of Rs 1,336.

The firm expects it to be a key beneficiary to shift to LED usage in two-wheelers. Further, it said that these lamp usage will drive strong value growth. Meanwhile, it expects lower competition to aid RoIC.

Equirus also highlighted that the company has a strong track record of adding new product.

Going forward, it expects revenue/EBITDA/net profit to grow at a CAGR of 18%/21%/33% over FY18-20.

The stock gained over 1 percent intraday. At 13:54 hrs FIEM Industries was quoting at Rs 1,033.75, up Rs 4.70, or 0.46 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,043.30 and an intraday low of Rs 1,025.00.