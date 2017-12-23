ENIL surges 9% after Motilal Oswal upgrades to Buy on attractive valuations

Motilal Oswal has upgraded Entertainment Network India to Buy from Neutral, with price target at Rs 910 per share as the stock looks attractive after recent correction. The stock price rallied more than 9 percent intraday Friday.

The research house expects revival in advertising revenue in November-December 2017 and 14 percent revenue growth in Q3FY18.

New stations should break even by the next financial year and Ishq stations and untapped markets will help maintain dominance, Motilal Oswal said.

ENIL will spend Rs 300 crore in the next financial year to acquire TV Today’s frequencies in 3 Metros and on phase-3 auctions.

The research house expects revenue and EBITDA to grow at a compounded rate of 15 percent and 29 percent respectively by March 2020. Breakeven of new station should drive 15 percent EBITDA growth, it feels.

At 12:34 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 769.00, up Rs 10.00, or 1.32 percent on the BSE.