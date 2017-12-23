App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 22, 2017 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ENIL surges 9% after Motilal Oswal upgrades to Buy on attractive valuations

ENIL will spend Rs 300 crore in the next financial year to acquire TV Today’s frequencies in 3 Metros and on phase-3 auctions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal has upgraded Entertainment Network India to Buy from Neutral, with price target at Rs 910 per share as the stock looks attractive after recent correction. The stock price rallied more than 9 percent intraday Friday.

The research house expects revival in advertising revenue in November-December 2017 and 14 percent revenue growth in Q3FY18.

New stations should break even by the next financial year and Ishq stations and untapped markets will help maintain dominance, Motilal Oswal said.

ENIL will spend Rs 300 crore in the next financial year to acquire TV Today’s frequencies in 3 Metros and on phase-3 auctions.

The research house expects revenue and EBITDA to grow at a compounded rate of 15 percent and 29 percent respectively by March 2020. Breakeven of new station should drive 15 percent EBITDA growth, it feels.

At 12:34 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 769.00, up Rs 10.00, or 1.32 percent on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.