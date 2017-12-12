App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 12, 2017 02:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Endurance Technologies remains top pick among Indian autos: Axis Capital

It has reiterated its Buy call on the stock with target price at Rs 1,550 per share, implying 27.35 percent potential upside over Monday's closing price

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Axis Capital said Endurance Technologies remains its top pick among Indian autos.

It has reiterated its Buy call on the stock with target price at Rs 1,550 per share, implying 27.35 percent potential upside over Monday's closing price.

Given revenue/margin triggers, the research house expects earnings of the automotive component manufacturing company to compound over 20 percent in 3-4 years.

At 14:45 hours IST, the stock price was trading at Rs 1,241, up 2 percent on the NSE.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.