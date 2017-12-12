Endurance Technologies remains top pick among Indian autos: Axis Capital

Axis Capital said Endurance Technologies remains its top pick among Indian autos.

It has reiterated its Buy call on the stock with target price at Rs 1,550 per share, implying 27.35 percent potential upside over Monday's closing price.

Given revenue/margin triggers, the research house expects earnings of the automotive component manufacturing company to compound over 20 percent in 3-4 years.

At 14:45 hours IST, the stock price was trading at Rs 1,241, up 2 percent on the NSE.