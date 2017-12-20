Edelweiss to buy broking business of Religare Enterprises; stocks soar 2-5%

Shares of Religare Enterprises and Edelweiss Financial Services gained 2-5 percent intraday on Wednesday on the back of the development that Edelweiss Wealth Management will be acquiring the securities business of Religare.

The acquisition includes securities and commodities broking, and depository participant services. However, no financial details of the deal have been disclosed yet.

As part of the deal, Edelweiss will take on the pan-India distribution of around 1,250 points of presence including over 90 branches, and over 1 million clients and the employees of the business, a release said.

The acquisition is subject to receipt of requisite regulatory clearances and fulfilment of terms and conditions customary to a transaction of this nature.

Commenting on the announcement, Nitin Jain, CEO, Global Wealth & Asset Management, Edelweiss Group, said, “The complementary nature of Religare’s business to our wealth management platform made for an attractive choice, as it expands our offering and supports our growth plans”.

Market expert SP Tulsian told CNBC-TV18 although it will be a good exit opportunity for holders of the Religare stock, which has run up significantly in the last one month, the exit needs to be timed well. It is tough to take a call on the stock until further details like deal value emerge, he said.

At 09:19 hrs Religare Enterprises was quoting at Rs 73.15, up Rs 3.45, or 4.95 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 73.15 and an intraday low of Rs 73.15.

Edelweiss Financial Services was quoting at Rs 296.60, up Rs 5.35, or 1.84 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 298.65 and an intraday low of Rs 293.55.