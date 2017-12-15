Edelweiss maintains hold on TCS; target at Rs 2,315

Edelweiss Securities maintained its hold stance on Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with a target of Rs 2,315.

The brokerage house expects the firm’s overall FY18 growth to remain subdued.

Further, anticipated soft revenue with strong rupee is likely to lead to muted near term earnings.

The company was in the news recently as it appeared as one of the stocks to be a wealth creator.

Despite sectoral headwinds, Tata Group’s flagship company, TCS emerged as the biggest wealth creator for the fifth time in a row in the period 2012-2017, according to Raamdeo Agrawal, author of Motilal Oswal’s 22nd annual wealth creation study in an exclusive interaction with CNBC.

At 13:40 hrs Tata Consultancy Services was quoting at Rs 2,553.05, down Rs 5.50, or 0.21 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 2,587.30 and an intraday low of Rs 2,550.00.