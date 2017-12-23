eClerx Services hits new high, jumps 16% after approval for buyback proposal

eClerx Services shares hit fresh record high of Rs 1,589.55, rising 16 percent intraday Friday after getting approval from board of directors for buyback of equity shares.

The software services provider has informed exchanges that the board of directors today unanimously approved a proposal for buyback of equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 258 crore, being within 25 percent of the total paid-up equity capital and free reserves of the company as on March 31, 2017.

The buyback of shares will take place at a price not exceeding Rs 2,000 per share.

"At maximum buyback price, the buyback translates into approximately 12,90,000 equity shares, representing about 3.23 percent of the existing total paid up equity share capital of the company," eClerx said.

The board noted the intention of the promoters and promoter group of the company to participate in the proposed buyback, it added.

Emkay Global Financial Services is the manager to buyback offer.

At 14:02 hrs eClerx Services was quoting at Rs 1,538.00, up Rs 169.05, or 12.35 percent.