DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund buys 4.26 lakh shares of 8K Miles Software Services

On January 22, 2018 Ramani R S sold 2,50,000 shares of 8K Miles Software Services at Rs 750 and sold 4,32,506 shares at Rs 748.64 on the NSE.

However, DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund bought 4,26,281 shares at Rs 748.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 5.45 percent or Rs 45 at Rs 781.05.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,029.95 and 52-week low Rs 364.70 on 29 November, 2017 and 27 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 24.17 percent below its 52-week high and 114.16 percent above its 52-week low.