App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 11, 2018 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Welspun India gains 4% as promoter sells 4.8% stake in Company

MGN Agro Properties sold 4,80,96,381 shares of Welspun India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Welspun India rose 4.3 percent intraday Thursday as promoter sold 5 percent stake via open market on January 10.

MGN Agro Properties, a promoter of company,  sold 4,80,96,381 shares of  at Rs 72.71 on the NSE.

As per shareholding pattern as on September 2017, the MGN Agro Properties was holding 5,02,36,257 equity shares.

However, DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund - Balanced Fund bought 71,52,682 shares at Rs 72.70 and DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund - Micro Cap Fund bought 1,65,06,190 shares at Rs 72.70.

Also, DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund - Opportunities Fund bought 68,00,000 shares at Rs 72.70 and DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund - Tax Saver Fund bought 67,85,420 shares at Rs 72.70.

The company had incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary viz. Welspun Nexgen Inc., registered with the state of Delaware, USA, having paid-up capital of USD 4.25 million for making investments in ecommerce companies.

At 11:34 hrs Welspun India was quoting at Rs 78.60, up Rs 2.10, or 2.75 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 99.55 and 52-week low Rs 60.00 on 03 May, 2017 and 05 October, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 21.04 percent below its 52-week high and 31 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.