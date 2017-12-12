App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 12, 2017 01:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dr Reddy's stock surges 6% on receiving EIR from USFDA

The company yesterday said it has received an EIR from USFDA on December 11 as closure of audit for its formulations manufacturing plant - 3 at Bachupally, Hyderabad. Dr Reddy's was issued a form 483 with 11 observations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories today surged over six per cent in morning trade on the bourses after the company said it has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA for its Hyderabad facility.

The company yesterday said it has received an EIR from USFDA on December 11 as closure of audit for its formulations manufacturing plant - 3 at Bachupally, Hyderabad. Dr Reddy's was issued a form 483 with 11 observations.

Following the development, shares of the company opened on a bullish note at Rs 2,306, then surged to a high of Rs 2,328, registering a 6.13 per cent jump over its previous closing price.

Similar movement was seen on NSE, where the stock opened at Rs 2,324.50 and touched a high of Rs 2,326.40, up 6.08 per cent over its last close.

On April 28, the company had said:"These observations are mostly procedural in nature, reflecting the need to improve people's capabilities and strengthen documentation and laboratory systems. We will address them comprehensively within the stipulated time".

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Dr Reddys Laboratories #USFDA

most popular

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.