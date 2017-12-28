App
Dec 28, 2017 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dr Reddy's Labs gains on US FDA nod for Sapropterin Dihydrochloride

The pharma major has received tentative approval from US Food and Drug Administration for Sapropterin Dihydrochloride (100 mg) tablets.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories shares gained nearly a percent intraday Thursday on receiving approval from the US health regulator for drug that reduces blood phenylalanine.

The pharma major has received tentative approval from US Food and Drug Administration for Sapropterin Dihydrochloride (100 mg) tablets.

These tablets are indicated to reduce blood phenylalanine concentrations in patients.

Meanwhile, initially this week, Dr Reddy's Labs launched Melphalan Hydrochloride for injection, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Alkeran, in the US market.

At 10:52 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 2,415.40, up Rs 14.85, or 0.62 percent on the BSE.

