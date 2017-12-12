App
Dec 12, 2017 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dr Reddy's Lab up 6% on establishment inspection report from USFDA for Bachupally unit

The clearance to plant indicated that the company resolved all observations pointed by the US health regulator.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Dr Reddy's Laboratories shares rallied as much as 6 percent in morning Tuesday on getting clearance to Bachupally plant.

The pharma major informed exchanges that it has received an establishment inspection report from the US Food and Drug Administration on Monday after closure of audit of Bachupally unit, Hyderabad.

In April, the USFDA conducted an audit of this formulation manufacturing plant 3 and issued a form 483 with 11 observations.

The clearance to plant indicated that the company resolved all observations pointed by the US health regulator.

At 9:39 hours IST, the stock was trading at Rs 2,281.95, up 4.03 percent on the BSE.

