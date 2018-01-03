App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 03, 2018 10:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dr Reddy’s cracks on buzz of issues raised in EIR for Duvvada plant

According to a report on CNBC-TV18, an EIR has been issued to the company’s Duvvada facility. The report further states that Duvvada facility status continues to be classified as official action initiated (OAI).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories fell over 4.5 percent intraday as investors reacted to the receipt of establishment inspection report (EIR).

According to a report on CNBC-TV18, an EIR has been issued to the company’s Duvvada facility. The report further states that Duvvada facility status continues to be classified as official action initiated (OAI).

In pharmaceuticals parlance, OAI means a regulatory and / or admin sanctions by the drug regulator are initiated.

The channel also reported that 13 US FDA observation details were given to the unit in February-March 2017.

It must be noted that the plant is an injectable one, which is 5-8 percent of US sales and has been under a warning letter since 2015.

What does the EIR include?

- Feb-Mar 2017 Inspection Had Numerous Items Not Corrected From 2015 Inspection

- Repeated Instances Of False/Misleading Statements By Staff Discussed Wit management

- Training Provided Was Not Effective In Eliminating Repeated Staff Errors

- Appropriate Action Not Taking For Out Of Specification Result

The company responded to the development and said that a ‘cultural transformation’ was being undertaken at Duvvada. Steps are being taken to solve employee problems.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.