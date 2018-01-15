Dr Lal PathLabs may test Rs 1050: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, "Basically, I think Dr Lal PathLabs has seen a good base formation closer to the lows of Rs 800 zones. It has given a breakout at Rs 850 zone. I think it is a hold. It can climb to levels closer to Rs 1,050-1,100 zone. Rs 1,050 is the first target I would have."

At 14:48 hrs Dr Lal PathLabs was quoting at Rs 912.85, down Rs 0.05, or 0.01 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,126.00 and 52-week low Rs 717.65 on 30 January, 2017 and 24 October, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 18.93 percent below its 52-week high and 27.2 percent above its 52-week low.