Dilip Buildcon gains 3% on orders from IRCON International and NHAI

Dilip Buildcon shares gained 3 percent intraday Friday on bagging orders from IRCON International and NHAI.

The road developer informed exchanges that it has received letter of award from IRCON International Limited' (A Government of India Undertaking) for an EPC road project in the state of State of Karnataka.

The order worth Rs 360.58 crore is for six-laning of Davanagere-Haveri section of NH-48 in Karnataka and will be completed in 24 months.

The company further said today it has received letter of award from the National Highways Authority of India for an EPC road project in Madhya Pradesh.

On Thursday, Dilip Buildcon said it had been declared L-1 bidder by the National Highways Authority of India for an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) road project in Madhya Pradesh.

The project worth Rs 730 crore is for construction of four laning from km 624.480 to km 653.225 of NH-7 in Madhya Pradesh.

At 14:37 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 949.70, up Rs 12.75, or 1.36 percent on the BSE.