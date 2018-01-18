Dilip Buildcon gains 2% on contract win worth Rs 730 crore

Share price of Dilip Buildcon rose 2.5 percent in the early trade on Thursday as it has won a contract worth Rs 730 crore.

Dilip Buildcon has been declared L-1 bidder by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for an EPC road project in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

The contract includes construction of 4 laning from km 624.480 to km 653.225 of NH-7 in the state of Madhya Pradesh under NHDP phase-III on EPC mode.

The total value of the contract is Rs 730.08 crore, which to be completed in 24 months.

The trading window for dealing in securities of the company by the designated employees, directors, and promoters shall be closed from January 18 to January 20, 2018.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,059.00 and 52-week low Rs 235.45 on 27 December, 2017 and 01 February, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 7.1 percent below its 52-week high and 317.84 percent above its 52-week low.

At 09:16 hrs Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 983.80, up Rs 23.50, or 2.45 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil