App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 20, 2017 09:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DHFL gains 2% as company proposes to issue NCDs worth Rs 75 crore

The rating agency CARE has put a rating of AAA to the said issue.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) rose 2 percent in the early trade Wednesday on fund raising plan.

The company proposes to issue secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) amounting to Rs 75 crore including a greenshoe option of upto Rs 300 crore on private placement basis, pursuant to special resolution passed by the shareholders of the company at the 33rd annual general meeting held on July 21, 2017.

The issue will open on December 22 and close on the same day. The tenure of the securities is 1151 days.

The rating agency CARE has put a rating of AAA to the said issue.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 677.85 and 52-week low Rs 227.55 on 03 November, 2017 and 22 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 8.48 percent below its 52-week high and 172.64 percent above its 52-week low.

graph_DHFL

At 09:38 hrs Dewan Housing Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 620.40, up Rs 10.85, or 1.78 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.