DHFL gains 2% as company proposes to issue NCDs worth Rs 75 crore

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) rose 2 percent in the early trade Wednesday on fund raising plan.

The company proposes to issue secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) amounting to Rs 75 crore including a greenshoe option of upto Rs 300 crore on private placement basis, pursuant to special resolution passed by the shareholders of the company at the 33rd annual general meeting held on July 21, 2017.

The issue will open on December 22 and close on the same day. The tenure of the securities is 1151 days.

The rating agency CARE has put a rating of AAA to the said issue.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 677.85 and 52-week low Rs 227.55 on 03 November, 2017 and 22 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 8.48 percent below its 52-week high and 172.64 percent above its 52-week low.

At 09:38 hrs Dewan Housing Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 620.40, up Rs 10.85, or 1.78 percent on the BSE.

