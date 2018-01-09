App
Jan 09, 2018 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Device, content bundles next battlefront among telecom companies: BofAML

Having said that, market share gains and cost control will be the key surprise elements, it said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Telecom was one of the top performing sectors for the market last year, as investors looked for value in beaten down stocks. The BSE Telecom index returned over 47 percent for calendar year 2017.

For the upcoming year, Bank of America Merrill Lynch believes that average revenue per user (ARPU) improvement will only be gradual.

Going forward, the global research firm sees device and content bundles to be the next battlefront among telecom companies. Along with this, tariffs could be volatile as incumbents and Reliance Jio battle for market share.

It likes Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio to be better-placed stocks and finds Idea vulnerable to market share loss in near term.

A bull case for Idea indicates 96% upside vs 51% for Bharti, while a bear case for Idea implies 41% downside & -17% for Bharti.

