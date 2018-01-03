Deutsche Bank ups target on Titan, Asian Paints, Britannia, Colgate, Emami, Marico

Deutsche Bank has come out its report on consumer sector, stating that its bull thesis for discretionary space (including durables) is based on share gains from unorganised sector.

And for staples segment, the bull thesis is based on GST rate reduction & return of price growth, it added.

However, ‘trumpflation’ & ongoing anti-profiteering measures are only key risks to the sector, it said.

Deutsche expects an avalanche of launches in home & personal care going ahead.

HUL, ITC, Dabur India, Bajaj Corp and Jubilant Foodworks are its preferred picks, the research house said.

It has a Buy call on HUL with increased target price at Rs 1,600 (from Rs 1,400 per share) and Jubilant Foodworks with increased target price at Rs 2,200 (from Rs 2,000).

While having a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank has raised target price for Titan Company to Rs 1,000 (from Rs 900), Asian Paints to Rs 1,200 (from Rs 1,100, Britannia Industries to Rs 4,900 (from Rs 4,300) and Colgate Palmolive to Rs 1,200 (from Rs 1,100).

It also upped price target for Emami to Rs 1,450 (from Rs 1,300), Marico to Rs 350 (from Rs 340), Nestle to Rs 9,000 (from Rs 8,500) and United Spirits to Rs 4,000 (from Rs 3,500).

Deutsche has Buy call on Bajaj Corp and ITC.