Deutsche Bank reiterates Buy on United Spirits, ups target to Rs 3,500

Global brokerage house Deutsche Bank has reiterated its Buy rating on United Spirits as premiumisation thesis played out and company gained from operational reorganisation.

The research firm raised target price for the stock to Rs 3,500 from Rs 3,275 per share.

According to Deutsche, price hikes in South India could potentially boost sentiment. The research firm does not expect any major volume backlash due to price hikes.

It expects price hikes in South India to drive industry revenue growth.

Regulatory risk w.r.t increased taxes on liquor is a key downside risk, Deutsche said.

At 2:10 hours IST, the stock price was trading at Rs 3,440, down 0.54 percent on the NSE.