Dec 07, 2017 02:10 PM IST

Cyient hits 52-week high on global alliance with UK-based company

The company will provide project delivery and implementation services for EA Technology’s Assets Investment Management software solution.

Shares of Cyient touched 52-week high of Rs 605.25, rising nearly 4 percent intraday Thursday as it has entered into global alliance with UK-based company.

The company has entered into a non-exclusive business alliance with EA Technology, an energy technology company headquartered in Chester, United Kingdom.

Through this agreement, Cyient and EA Technology will jointly pursue business opportunities globally, by leveraging their complementary skills, technical capabilities and experience.

The company will also provide project delivery and implementation services for EA Technology’s Assets Investment Management software solution.

John Renard, President – Utilities and Geospatial Business Unit at Cyient said, “We are delighted about working together and are confident that the complementary skills of the two organizations will deliver considerable value to the global electric utility market.”

At 13:39 hrs Cyient was quoting at Rs 597.15, up Rs 13.60, or 2.33 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

