Cummins India rises 2% as HDFC Securities upgrades to buy; target Rs 1,016

Shares of Cummins India rose 2.3 percent intraday Wednesday as HDFC Securities has upgraded the stock to buy rating from neutral.

The firm has raised target price to Rs 1,016 from Rs 1,008.

According to the broking house, the fall in the exports have bottomed out and expecting traction in export revenues. Also, despite aggressive competition in HHP segment, company has gained the market share.

The thrust on infrastructure will continue to drive company's industrial segment, it feels.

At 13:40 hrs Cummins India was quoting at Rs 871.05, up Rs 15, or 1.75 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,096.20 and 52-week low Rs 780.50 on 03 May, 2017 and 27 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.54 percent below its 52-week high and 11.6 percent above its 52-week low.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 26.39 per share. (Sep, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 33.01. The latest book value of the company is Rs 135.00 per share.

Posted by Rakesh Patil