Dec 07, 2017 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude Oil prices to trade lower: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect oil prices to trade lower today on profit booking at higher levels, besides, the rise in product inventories is also a cause of concern.


Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

WTI oil prices declined 3 percent on Wednesday to close at D56 per barrel its biggest daily decline in more than two months, after a sharp rise in U.S. inventories of refined fuel suggested demand may be flagging, while U.S. crude production hit another weekly record. U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 6.8 million barrels and distillate inventories were up 1.7 million barrels, government data showed, both exceeding expectations in a Reuters poll.

Outlook

We expect oil prices to trade lower today on profit booking at higher levels, besides, the rise in product inventories is also a cause of concern.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

