Credit Suisse maintains outperform on Zee Entertainment, sees strong earnings in 2HFY18

Credit Suisse has maintained outperform rating on Zee Entertainment Enterprises with a price target of Rs 610, implying upside of 7 percent from Monday's closing price.

The research house expects strong earnings report in the second half of FY18 and holds positive growth outlook on advertising and subscription.

Credit Suisse said cut in the GST rates will support advertising in the next financial year and Phase 3 digitisation benefits should start benefiting Zee Entertainment in the next financial year.

The launch of OTT (over-the-top) distribution platform is another near-term trigger for the company's growthm the research house said.

Credit Suisse likes both the near and medium-term story at Zee Entertainment.

At 10:09 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 569.10, up 0.2 percent on the BSE.