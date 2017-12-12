App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 12, 2017 10:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Credit Suisse maintains outperform on Zee Entertainment, sees strong earnings in 2HFY18

Credit Suisse likes both the near and medium-term story at Zee Entertainment.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Credit Suisse has maintained outperform rating on Zee Entertainment Enterprises with a price target of Rs 610, implying upside of 7 percent from Monday's closing price.

The research house expects strong earnings report in the second half of FY18 and holds positive growth outlook on advertising and subscription.

Credit Suisse said cut in the GST rates will support advertising in the next financial year and Phase 3 digitisation benefits should start benefiting Zee Entertainment in the next financial year.

The launch of OTT (over-the-top) distribution platform is another near-term trigger for the company's growthm the research house said.

Credit Suisse likes both the near and medium-term story at Zee Entertainment.

At 10:09 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 569.10, up 0.2 percent on the BSE.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.