Credit Suisse initiates coverage on Godrej Agrovet; target at Rs 630

Credit Suisse has initiated coverage on Godrej Agrovet with a neutral rating and a target of Rs 630.

The brokerage observed that the company is a diversified agri-business with a strong pedigree. Further, Indian agricultural value chain offers business opportunities.

Going forward, it expects earnings to grow at CAGR of 18 percent over FY17-20. Further, the stock has good long-term potential, but valuations leave little upside.

For the firm, the key earnings driver will be crop protection which will see new launches and exports growth.

Meanwhile, dairy margins will bounce back in H2FY18, likely to see gradual margin expansion from thereon.