you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 26, 2017 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coromandel International hits 52-week high, to acquire bio-pesticides biz of EID Parry

The company has signed a term sheet to acquire a bio-pesticides business of EID Parry together with its wholly owned subsidiary Parry America, Inc, USA, through a slump sale.

Share price of Coromandel International touched 52-week high of Rs 558.60, gaining 4 percent intraday Tuesday as it is going to acquire bio-pesticides business of EID Parry for Rs 338 crore.

The company has signed a term sheet to acquire a bio-pesticides business of EID Parry together with its wholly owned subsidiary Parry America, Inc, USA, through a slump sale.

The said transaction is subject to receipt of approval of the shareholders and other relevant authorities.

The Bio-Pesticides business is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of Neem based Azadirachtin Technical and Formulations, Plant extract based Bio-stimulants, Micronutrients, Microbial biopesticides etc. and has brands that are well established in India and Globally.

The business has a manufacturing and R&D facility in Tamil Nadu and manufactures Azadirachtin using technology sourced from M/s Trifolio, Germany which the business has improved over a period of time.

For the Financial year 2016-17, the Bio-Pesticides business reported a Consolidated revenue of Rs 123 crore (2015-16: Rs 107 crore) and operating profit of Rs 24 crore (2015-16: Rs 32 crore).

Parry America, Inc, a 100% subsidiary of EID Parry headquartered in USA sources Azadirachtin technical from Bio-Pesticides business in India, formulates and markets the products in North and South America, Canada and adjacent markets of USA.

Sameer Goel, Managing Director, Coromandel International said, “Complementary market presence in both Indian and global markets provides opportunity for both chemical and bio-pesticides to grow.”

“Post-acquisition, Coromandel will further strengthen its position in the crop protection segment,” he added.

At 11:25 hrs Coromandel International was quoting at Rs 552.85, up Rs 16.00, or 2.98 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

