Dec 07, 2017 11:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Copper prices to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect Copper prices are likely to trade sideways today as stronger DX ahead of key Nonfarm payrolls report will continue to bother metal investors.

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

Copper prices recovered marginally on Wednesday after the biggest one day fall in three years in Tuesday’s session. However, stronger DX citing passage of US tax bill by both houses continued to hurt dollar denominated metals. Also, doubts regarding demand in China is also hurting the metal as  China’s copper imports fell to 330,000 metric tons of unwrought  copper and copper products in October, 23.2% lower compared to September to the lowest level since April 2017.

Outlook

Copper prices are currently trading higher by 0.4 percent at D 6577 / t. Copper prices are likely to trade sideways today as stronger DX ahead of key Nonfarm payrolls report will continue to bother metal investors. However, expectations that the PBoC will stand pat on interest rates despite tightening policies elsewhere in the developed world will provide a cushion.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

