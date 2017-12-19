App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 19, 2017 11:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Confidence Petroleum surges 6% on commissioning two auto LPG dispensing stations in TN

The company has commissioned two new auto LPG dispensing stations at Tamil Nadu, located at Dindigul, Survey No. 184 and Tiruchirapalli, Survey No 11/4AQ3.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Confidence Petroleum surged nearly 6 percent intraday Tuesday as it has commissioned two new auto LPG dispensing stations in Tamil Nadu.

The company has commissioned two new auto LPG dispensing stations at Tamil Nadu, located at Dindigul, Survey No. 184 and Tiruchirapalli, Survey No 11/4AQ3.

With the inclusion of these two auto LPG dispensing stations, the company has now total 114 auto LPG dispensing stations in operation across Pan India.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 34.40 and 52-week low Rs 6.65 on 07 December, 2017 and 23 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 5.81 percent below its 52-week high and 387.22 percent above its 52-week low.

graphconfidence

At 11:15 hrs Confidence Petroleum was quoting at Rs 32.40, up Rs 1.20, or 3.85 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.