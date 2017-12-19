Confidence Petroleum surges 6% on commissioning two auto LPG dispensing stations in TN

Share price of Confidence Petroleum surged nearly 6 percent intraday Tuesday as it has commissioned two new auto LPG dispensing stations in Tamil Nadu.

The company has commissioned two new auto LPG dispensing stations at Tamil Nadu, located at Dindigul, Survey No. 184 and Tiruchirapalli, Survey No 11/4AQ3.

With the inclusion of these two auto LPG dispensing stations, the company has now total 114 auto LPG dispensing stations in operation across Pan India.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 34.40 and 52-week low Rs 6.65 on 07 December, 2017 and 23 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 5.81 percent below its 52-week high and 387.22 percent above its 52-week low.

At 11:15 hrs Confidence Petroleum was quoting at Rs 32.40, up Rs 1.20, or 3.85 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil