Compucom Software gains 4% on LoI worth Rs 33 crore

Shares of Compucom Software gained 4.5 percent intraday Wednesday as the company has received LoI of Rs 32.99 crore.

The company has been awarded letter of intent (LoI) by Rajasthan council of secondary education for supply and installation of computer systems, UPS and networking & electrification in 1172 government secondary/ senior secondary schools with 5 year on-site comprehensive warranty worth Rs 32.99 crore.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 21.90 and 52-week low Rs 10.56 on 27 December, 2017 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 23.06 percent below its 52-week high and 59.56 percent above its 52-week low.

The stock rose 38 percent in the last 6 months.

At 12:21 hrs Compucom Software was quoting at Rs 16.85, up Rs 0.35, or 2.12 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil