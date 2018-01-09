Coal India gains 5% on revision of non-coking coal prices

Share price of Coal India added more than 5 percent in the early trade on Tuesday as the company has revised its non-coking coal prices.

The company is it meeting held on January 8 has approved revision of non-coking coal prices effective from January 9.

The revised prices would be applicable to all subsidiaries of Coal India including NEC (North Eastern Coalfields).

Due to the revision, the company will earn an approximately incremental revenue of Rs 1,965 crore for the balance period of financial year 2017-18.

The projected annual incremental revenue would be Rs 6,421 crore.

At 09:17 hrs Coal India was quoting at Rs 301.75, up Rs 13.90, or 4.83 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 332.10 and 52-week low Rs 234.00 on 27 February, 2017 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 9.32 percent below its 52-week high and 28.7 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil