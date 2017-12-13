App
Dec 13, 2017 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Citi maintains buy on UPL but cuts target price to adjust for lower debt repayment

The crop protection company will keep cash in hand as a war chest for interesting opportunities, the research house feels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Global brokerage house Citi has maintained its buy rating on UPL but slashed target price marginally to Rs 1,000 (from Rs 1,020 per share) to adjust for lower debt repayment.

The research house feels concerns are overdone and at current prices, the stock presents buying opportunity.

"Brazil business is set to grow despite headwinds and Mancozeb will get fresh legs from Bayer tie-up," Citi said in its research note.

The crop protection company will keep cash in hand as a war chest for interesting opportunities, the research house feels.

For the quarter ended September 2017, profit grew by 43.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 238 crore and revenue from operations increased 3 percent to Rs 3,770 crore.

At 10:45 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 728, down 0.25 percent on the BSE.

