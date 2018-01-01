App
Jan 01, 2018 11:04 AM IST

Central Bank of India surges 10% on fund raising plan

The capital raising committee of the board of directors may also decide to hold an extra-ordinary general meeting of shareholders on February 2, 2018.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Share price of Central Bank of India gained 10 percent intraday Monday as the board will consider fund raising on January 3.

The company's board meeting will be held on January 3, 2018 to consider and approve raising of additional equity upto Rs 323 crore by issuance and allotment of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each to President of India on preferential basis.

This is subject to the approval of Reserve Bank of India, shareholders and other statutory authorities (if any).

The capital raising committee of the board of directors may also decide to hold an extra-ordinary general meeting of shareholders on February 2, 2018.

At 11:00 hrs Central Bank of India was quoting at Rs 74.45, up Rs 1.85, or 2.55 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

