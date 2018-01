On January 10, 2018 CDC Group PLC sold 11,82,646 shares of Ujjivan Financial Services at Rs 405 on the BSE and sold 11,00,000 shares at Rs 405.02 on the NSE.

On Wednesday, Ujjivan Financial Services ended at Rs 406.65, down Rs 8.30, or 2.00 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 464.55 and 52-week low Rs 285.00 on 06 March, 2017 and 04 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 12.46 percent below its 52-week high and 42.68 percent above its 52-week low.