Capital First hits fresh 52-week high on merger announcement; CLSA gives a thumbs up

Capital First rose nearly 7 percent in early trade on Monday to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 895 after IDFC Bank announced its merger with the non-banking financial company (NBFC) over the weekend.

The share swap ratio has been fixed at 139:10, which means 139 shares of IDFC Bank will be allotted for every 10 equity shares of Capital First.

Capital First is 35.97 percent owned by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, 13.91 percent owned by GIC, while V Vaidyanathan, also the Founder and Executive Chairman, holds the third largest stake at 10.5 percent.

Vaidyanathan will succeed Rajiv Lall as MD and CEO of the combined entity upon completion of the merger and necessary regulatory approvals.

Reacting to the news, IDFC Bank witnessed mild profit booking and was trading 2 percent lower, and IDFC Ltd was down nearly 1 percent in the early morning trade.

In a press statement, the bank said this announcement is pursuant to IDFC Bank's stated strategy of ‘retailising’ its business to complete their transformation from a dedicated infrastructure financier to a well-diversified universal bank and in line with Capital First’s stated intention and strategy to convert to a universal bank.

Here’s what brokerage recommend:

CLSA:

The merger with Capital First gives a shot at scaling-up retail lending to Capital First. The share swap of 139:10 implies a premium of 12 percent on Capital First’s last price.

The merger may take 9-12 months to consummate and will need regulatory approvals. Capital First is more profitable while regulatory assets will drag down return on asset (ROA), said the report.

Smooth integration of business, quality of seasoning of capital first's loans will be key. Capital First will get a chance to scale-up retail franchise, and the combined bank's loan book will be 30 percent larger. The combined bank’s net worth will be 16 percent higher and profit will be 23 percent higher.

Edelweiss

The brokerage firm maintains a buy call on Capital First and raised target price to Rs 1,033 from Rs 927 earlier. For IDFC Bank, it maintains a hold call but raised its target price to Rs 74 from Rs67 earlier.

The merger is a step in right direction to achieve stated intentions of both entities. The merger will be synergistic, value accretive and provide an opportunity to build a robust banking franchise. Immediate term benefits flow more to Capital First.

All regulatory approvals (RBI, CCI, SEBI, etc.) to take almost 9-12 months. The ramp up of liability franchise will be a key monitorable.