Canara Bank gains 1% after proposal to offload 4 percent stake in Can Fin Homes

Canara Bank shares gained a percent in morning on Friday after the state-owned lender decided to offload 4 percent stake in its housing finance subsidiary Can Fin Homes (CFHL).

After the transaction, the bank's holding in CFHL will come down to 26 percent, it added.

"The bank proposes to offload 4 percent stake in Canfin Homes Ltd through empanelled merchant bankers/investment bankers," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

However, it did not provide further details.

CFHL had registered a net profit of Rs 74.99 crore during the second quarter ended September of this fiscal, up 36.2 percent from a year ago.

Total income rose to Rs 383.86 crore during the quarter, against Rs 332.37 crore earlier.

At 09:55 hours IST, the stock price of Canara Bank was quoting at Rs 371, up 0.72 percent while Can Fin Homes was quoting at Rs 498.75, down 2.04 percent on the BSE.

(With inputs from PTI)