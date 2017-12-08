Cadila Healthcare shares gain on USFDA approval for Clozapine that treats schizophrenia

Cadila Healthcare shares gain more than 1 percent intraday Friday as its subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator for Clozapine tablets.

"Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare, has received the final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to market Clozapine tablets in strengths of 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg and 200 mg," the company said in its filing.

The drug is used to treat schizophrenia.

Clozapine tablets will be manufactured at group's formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group now has more than 175 approvals and has so far filed over 310 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY04.

At 11:52 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 420.00, up Rs 2.90, or 0.70 percent on the BSE.