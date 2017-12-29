Cadila Healthcare rises over 2% as Zydus receives USFDA nod for antiobsessional drug

Cadila Healthcare shares gained 2.4 percent intraday Friday after its US subsidiary received approval from the US health regulator for antiobsessional drug.

Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare, has received the final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Clomipramine Hydrochloride capsules USP, the healthcare company said in its filing.

These capsules will be available in strengths of 25 mg, 50 mg and 75 mg.

The drug is used to treat obsessive compulsive disorder which is characterised by uncontrollable, re-occurring thoughts (obsessions) and behaviours (compulsions).

It will be manufactured at group's formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad, it said.

The Group now has more than 180 approvals and has so far filed over 310 ANDAs since the commencement of filing process in FY04.

At 12:06 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 430.85, up Rs 5.95, or 1.40 percent on the BSE.