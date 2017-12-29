App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 29, 2017 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadila Healthcare rises over 2% as Zydus receives USFDA nod for antiobsessional drug

The Group now has more than 180 approvals and has so far filed over 310 ANDAs since the commencement of filing process in FY04.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cadila Healthcare shares gained 2.4 percent intraday Friday after its US subsidiary received approval from the US health regulator for antiobsessional drug.

Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare, has received the final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Clomipramine Hydrochloride capsules USP, the healthcare company said in its filing.

These capsules will be available in strengths of 25 mg, 50 mg and 75 mg.

The drug is used to treat obsessive compulsive disorder which is characterised by uncontrollable, re-occurring thoughts (obsessions) and behaviours (compulsions).

It will be manufactured at group's formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad, it said.

The Group now has more than 180 approvals and has so far filed over 310 ANDAs since the commencement of filing process in FY04.

At 12:06 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 430.85, up Rs 5.95, or 1.40 percent on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.