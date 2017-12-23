Cadila Healthcare gains 3% on USFDA approval to market hypertension drug

Cadila Healthcare shares gained more than 3 percent intraday Thursday on getting approval from USFDA for hypertension drug.

Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc, a wholly subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare, has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to market Nifedipine extended release tablets.

These tablets are available in the strengths of 30mg, 60mg and 90 mg.

The drug is used in treatment of hypertension (high blood pressure) and angina (chest pain).

The company will produce the drug at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group now has more than 180 approvals and so far filed over 310 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it commenced filings in FY04.

At 13:25 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 429.60, up Rs 9.60, or 2.29 percent on the BSE.