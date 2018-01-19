App
Stocks
Jan 19, 2018 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadila Healthcare gains 3% after Dabhasa API unit successfully completes USFDA inspection

The US Food and Drug Administration inspected its API manufacturing facility at Dabhasa (in Gujarat) from January 15-19, 2018

 
 
Cadila Healthcare shares rallied more than 3 percent intraday Friday after its Dabhasa API facility successfully completed the USFDA inspection.

"....announced today that the US Food and Drug Administration inspected its API manufacturing facility at Dabhasa (in Gujarat) from January 15-19, 2018," the pharma company said in its filing.

At the end of inspection, no observation (483) is issued, it added.

At 11:45 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 449, up Rs 12.90, or 2.96 percent on the BSE.

