App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 09, 2018 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Zensar Tech; target Rs 1,000; expect gradual recovery on margin front: Prabhudas Lilladher

The company's valuations remain reasonable and there is a room for re-rating over two-year period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Zensar Technologies rose 3 percent intraday Tuesday as broking house Prabhudas Lilladher has initiated buy rating with price target of Rs 1,000, with a potential upside of 13.6 percent.

The broking firm believes that increasing proportion of revenues from Digital SBU coupled with deal wins is going to revive revenue growth trajectory of the company and also expect gradual recovery on the margin front.

The revival in growth to drive SG&A leverage and margin expansion over the financial years through March 2020.

It believes that the strong expertise in Oracle offerings remains the key proposition.

related news

The company is now positioned to address complete value chain in Retail eCommerce, it added.

EPS estimates for the current and next two financial years are Rs 52, Rs 65 and Rs 80 respectively and dollar Revenue growth for the current and next two financial years estimated at 3.7 percent, 10.3 percent and 11 percent respectively.

According to the firm, the company's valuations remain reasonable and there is a room for re-rating over two-year period.

At 10:53 hrs Zensar Technologies was quoting at Rs 888.50, up Rs 14.75, or 1.69 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 954.50 and 52-week low Rs 735.50 on 15 February, 2017 and 12 October, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 6.91 percent below its 52-week high and 20.8 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.