Buy Zee Entertainment; target of Rs 678: LKP Research

LKP Research's report on Zee Entertainment

Zee’s topline in Q3 grew by 12.1% despite domestic and international subscription revenues posting weak performances at a blended decline of 15.5% yoy. Excluding the sports business and the two acquisitions done over the past quarters, they would have grown at ~7%. Domestic advertising revenues got back into business by growing at 26% yoy and excluding the sports business grew at 30%. ₹400 mn related with 25 year celebrations and brand refreshment, release of three films in the quarter (two Hindi and one Marathi), increase in original programming hours, advancement of Zee Cine Awards impacted margins, still which came in at 32.4%. In Q2, Zee gained market share on Hindi GEC front (#1 non sport player with a market share of 18.3%, gaining 200 bps), while it remained either #1 or #2 in all the regional businesses. Lower other income, higher tax rate at 41% (including dividend tax) and forex fluctuations led to PAT decline of 45% on qoq basis and a growth of 26.3% yoy at ₹3.2 bn, while PAT adjusted for one off exceptional items came in at ₹3.6 bn, a growth of 10.2% yoy.

Outlook

We maintain BUY on the stock with a rolled over TP of ₹678. Key concerns on the stock are 1). The proliferation of digital diaspora, which may eat into TV revenues. 2). Further delay in the tariff order implementation and execution glitches which it may face. 3). Competition coming up from the launch of Hindi GEC by Discovery and entry of Viacom 18 in Tamil markets.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.