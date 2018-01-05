App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 05, 2018 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Wipro; target of Rs 350: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Wipro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 350 in its research report dated December 29, 2017.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Wipro


As indicated in the Q2FY18 earnings commentary, the management is firm on its expectation of reaching industry growth rates by Q4FY18. The confidence of catching up is on the back of better client mining, increasing contribution towards digital and demand across certain business segments. Furthermore, adapting to changing industry trends, the company has embarked on its transformational journey by directing its strategy into six themes -Digital, non-linearity, partner eco-system, integrated services, hyper automation and localization. In this direction, Wipro has invested over US$1 billion in acquisitions in the last 18 months with digital now contributing 24.1% to revenues. Early signs on this front are visible with top 10 clients growing at 8.1% YoY in Q2FY18 on top of 1.5% YoY growth in Q1FY18 and after consistent negative growth from Q3FY15 to Q4FY17. On the demand side, the management sees strength in the BFSI vertical and stability in demand in the consumer verticals as these two verticals are adopting digital ahead of the industry.

Outlook
The management commentary is turning positive on an incremental basis on the back of strength in the BFSI segment, improving client metrics and digital capabilities. With early signs of recovery visible on these fronts, the management has maintained its stance of matching industry growth by Q4FY18. At the CMP, the stock is trading at attractive valuation of 13x FY20E EPS and offers FCF yield of 4%. Historically, Wipro has traded at 35% discount to TCS due to its weak performance compared to its peers. Given its transformation journey directed into the digital and non-linear path and better client mining, the discount has narrowed down to 18%. Going ahead, Wipro is expected to match industry growth. Consequently, we upgrade our recommendation on the stock to BUY. We roll our estimates on FY20E and value Wipro at Rs 350 (15x FY20E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Wipro

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.