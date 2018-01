Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) is a sell with a stoploss of Rs 416, target of Rs 400."

"Voltas is a sell with a stoploss of Rs 628, target of Rs 600. Wipro is a buy with a stoploss of Rs 323, target of Rs 340.

At 14:33 hrs Wipro was quoting at Rs 329.60, up Rs 13.15, or 4.16 percent.