Jan 18, 2018 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Veer Energy; target of Rs 57: Investment Imperative

Investment Imperative is bullish on Veer Energy has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 57 in its research report dated January 18, 2018.

Investment Imperative's research report on Veer Energy


Veer Energy has seen strong pick up in order book and expected to see translation into execution in second half of FY18 and beyond. The company has forayed into solar roof tops along with wind and hybrid power plants. It has completed wind energy projects totaling 250 MW with another 40 MW projects under development from an acquisition of land to operation and maintenance. Its major clients include Suzlon, Gamesa, ReGen Powertech, Elecon Engineering.  Veer Energy is currently having a total order book of 99 MW with a pending order value of Rs.133 crores (7x of FY17 turnover) to be executed latest by March 2019. The company can augment its existing capacity for development and maintenance contracts by ~50 MW as and when a new hybrid wind-solar policy is implemented.

Outlook
On FY18 earnings expectation, Veer is trading at a price to earnings multiple of 13.8x compared to industry averages of 12x, reflecting marginally higher valuation amid strong growth prospects. We have given a price target of Rs.57 with an implied price to earnings ratio of 16x by FY19.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Investment Imperative #Recommendations #Veer Energy

