Buy USDINR; target of 64.90 - 65.00: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Debt market

Government bonds fell for the first time in three sessions, as investors sold notes ahead of a weekly auction today The GoI benchmark 6.79% 2027 bond yield gained 3 bps to 7.06% from 7.03% in the previous session Yield on the US 10-year benchmark bond rose to 2.36% from 2.34% as FOMC monetary policy meeting approaches

Forex (USD/INR)

The rupee fell for a second straight session against the USD, as foreign banks stepped up greenback purchases amid strengthening in the dollar ahead of the key US employment data today The dollar index continues to rebound even though major currencies ended on a mixed note. The Japanese Yen posted sharp losses while the British Pound gained over speculation that Ireland and the UK were close to a Brexit deal. The Euro continues to tether near the 1.185 zone. Today’s US employment data is crucial for the US$ in the near term in the backdrop of the upcoming monetary policy meeting

Strategy

In the currency futures market, the near month dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 64.69. The December contract open interest declined 6.58% from the previous day January contract USDINR ended at 64.90. Open interest increased 2.42% in the previous session We expect the USD to find support at lower levels. Utilise the downside in the pair to go long on the USDINR

USDINR December futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on USDINR Buy USDINR in the range of 64.54 - 64.64 Market Lot: USD1000 Target: 64.90 / 65.00 Stop Loss: 64.43 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 64.58 / 64.38 R1/R2:64.80 /65.00

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.