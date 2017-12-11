Buy USDINR; target of 64.80 - 64.90: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds fell for a second consecutive week, as the market remained cautious after the Monetary Policy Committee held interest rates while maintaining a neutral stance and reiterating inflation risks • The GoI benchmark 6.79 % 2027 bond yield gained 3 bps to 7.09 % from 7.06 % in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - y ear benchmark bond rose to 2.38 % from 2.36 % as the FOMC monetary policy meeting approaches.

The rupee posted its biggest single - session gain in nearly two weeks against the US$, as strong domestic equities supported sentiment, even as investors remained cautious ahead of domectic political developments • The dollar index ended Friday with mild gains while registering decent gains for the week. US November nonfarm payrolls beat estimates at 221000 rolls against expectation of 195000 rolls. However, earning s growth trailed estimates. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates this week .This could lead to declines in the Japanese Yen on rising monetary divergence while the euro is expected to remain in a range

In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee December contract on the NSE was at 64.57. The December contract open interest increased 10.89 % from the previous day • January contract US$INR ended at 64.76. Open interest increased 2.55 % in the previous session • We expect the US$ to find support at lower levels. Utilise the down side in the pair to go long on the US$INR.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR December futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 64.45 - 64.55 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 64.80 / 64.90 Stop Loss: 64.32 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 64.55 / 64.35 R1/R2:64.85 /64.95

