you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 11, 2017 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 64.80 - 64.90: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to find support at lower levels. Utilise the down side in the pair to go long on the USDINR.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market

Government bonds fell for a second consecutive week, as the market  remained cautious after the Monetary Policy Committee held interest  rates while maintaining a neutral stance and reiterating inflation risks • The  GoI benchmark  6.79 % 2027 bond yield gained 3 bps to 7.09 % from  7.06 % in the previous session • Yield on  the  US 10 - y ear benchmark bond rose to 2.38 % from 2.36 % as  the FOMC monetary policy meeting approaches.

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee posted its biggest single - session gain in nearly two weeks  against the US$, as strong domestic equities supported sentiment, even  as investors remained cautious ahead of domectic political developments • The  dollar index ended Friday with mild gains while registering decent  gains for the week.  US November nonfarm payrolls beat estimates at 221000 rolls against expectation of 195000 rolls. However, earning s growth trailed estimates. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates this week .This could lead to declines in the Japanese Yen on rising monetary divergence while the euro is expected to remain in a range

Strategy
In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee December contract on the NSE was at 64.57. The December contract open interest increased 10.89 % from the previous day • January contract US$INR ended at 64.76. Open interest increased 2.55 % in the previous session • We expect the US$ to find support at lower levels. Utilise the down side in the pair to go long on the US$INR.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR December futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 64.45 - 64.55Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.80 / 64.90Stop Loss: 64.32
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 64.55 / 64.35R1/R2:64.85 /64.95

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #USDINR

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

