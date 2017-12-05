Buy USDINR; target of 64.80 - 64.90: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Debt market

Government bonds fell for a second session, as faster domestic economic growth in the second quarter hurt rate cut bets in the upcoming monetary review. Additionally, higher bond yields in U S also pushed Indian bond yields to its highest level since September 2016 The G o I benchmark 6. 79 % 202 7 bond yield moved 2 bps higher to 7.08 % from 7.06 % in the previous session Yield on US 10 - y ear benchmark bond moved higher to 2.37%, as tax reform s move to the next stage. Now the appointed tax reform committee will iron out differences and try to pass reforms in the coming two weeks.

Forex (USD/INR)

The rupee fell on Monday against the US dollar in early trade on the back of brisk demand for US dollar from bankers and importers and dealers. However, a firm domestic equity market capped losses to some extent The dollar index held ground around 93. Investors were focused on the approval of a bill to overhaul the US tax system and reports of progress in the Br exit negotiations. This provided a lift to the dollar but it failed to capitalize on the gains. The dollar rose to a high of D1.1828 against the Euro on Monday but has since eased back to around D1.1850

Strategy

In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee December contract on the NSE ended at 64. 55. The December contract open interest decreased 7% from the previous day January contract open stayed almost unchanged in the previous session We expect the US D to meet support at lower levels. Utilise the down side in the pair to go long on the USDINR

Intra-day strategy

USDINR December futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on USDINR Buy USDINR in the range of 64.35 - 64.45 Market Lot: USD1000 Target: 64.80 / 64.90 Stop Loss: 64.00 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 64.20 / 64.00 R1/R2:64.70 /64.90

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.