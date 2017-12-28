App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 28, 2017 11:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 64.55 - 64.65: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to find supports at lower levels. Utilise the down side in the pair to go long on the USDINR.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market


Government bonds rose amid short covering, even as investors remained cautious ahead of data on fiscal consolidation • The GoI benchmark 6.79 % 2027 bond yield declined to 7. 22 % from 7.28 % in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year benchmark bond declined to 2.41% from 2.48 % in the previous session.


Forex (US$/INR)


The rupee fell to a more - than - one - week low against the US$ yesterday. The government may borrow | 50000 more  amid concerns that revenue  may take a hit over implementation of indirect taxation reform • The US$ index continue to move lower on the back of strength in  the  Euro and  British pound. Gains over JPY were offset by losses against other major currencies. Lower volumes amid the holiday season could see a sharp movement in currencies. US December employment data is crucial for the near term trend in currencies.


Strategy


In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee January contract on the NSE was at 64.33. The January contract open interest increased 52.44 % from the previous day • February contract US$INR ended at 64.54. Open interest increased 24.92 % in the previous session • We expect the US$ to find supports at lower levels. Utilise the down side in the pair to go long on the US$INR.


Intra-day strategy

US$INR January futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 64.25 - 64.31Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.55 / 64.65Stop Loss: 64.13
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 64.25 / 64.15R1/R2:64.55 /64.65

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #USDINR

